DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.48 million and $179,664.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,711.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.02550594 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00635272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

DAOBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

