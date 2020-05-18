Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cfra

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cfra from $91.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

