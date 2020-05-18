CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $227.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.77 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.93%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 77.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 612,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 268,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

