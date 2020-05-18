CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of CYRX opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $780.76 million, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.75.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 49,071 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 811,205 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

