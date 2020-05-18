CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.32

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 78549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market cap of $911.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CryoPort by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 811,205 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at about $11,859,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 46.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 319,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

