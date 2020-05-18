Critical Review: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) versus Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Verona Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 5,790.12 -$64.49 million ($1.01) -17.92 Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A

Verona Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -36.58% -30.02% Verona Pharma N/A N/A -129.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 9 0 2.90 Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats Verona Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company has collaboration agreements with Editas Medicine, Inc. to leverage its proprietary AAV vectors for genome editing technologies to treat up to five inherited retinal diseases; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development of up to eight distinct ocular therapeutic targets. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.