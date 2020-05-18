Critical Review: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Atlatsa Resources (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlatsa Resources has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Atlatsa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Atlatsa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.25 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.03 Atlatsa Resources $4.26 million 7.04 -$72.56 million N/A N/A

Atlatsa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Atlatsa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23% Atlatsa Resources N/A N/A -51.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Atlatsa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atlatsa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.76%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Atlatsa Resources.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Atlatsa Resources

Atlatsa Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of platinum group metal properties in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Anooraq Resources Corporation and changed its name to Atlatsa Resources Corporation in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Atlatsa Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlatsa Holdings Proprietary Limited.

