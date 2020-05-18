Credit Suisse Group Trims VF (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $60.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

NYSE VFC opened at $51.96 on Monday. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

