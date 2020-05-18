Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.59. 308,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,011,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

