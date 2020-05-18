Credit Suisse Group Raises The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 538

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 538 ($7.08) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGE. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 619.36 ($8.15).

SGE stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 610.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 695.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

