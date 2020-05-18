Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,892,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of V traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average is $183.15. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $356.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

