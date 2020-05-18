Cowen Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$11.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.03.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$146.28.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

