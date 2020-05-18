Corundum Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

