CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. On average, analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

