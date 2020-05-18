Contrasting VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and GrowMax Resources (NYSE:APEOF)

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

GrowMax Resources has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GrowMax Resources and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 0.58 $2.56 million N/A N/A

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GrowMax Resources and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 233.37%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GrowMax Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04% VAALCO Energy 3.03% 16.41% 8.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats GrowMax Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

