Contrasting FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and New Frontier Health (NASDAQ:NFH)

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and New Frontier Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.67 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Risk and Volatility

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A 1.86% 0.05% New Frontier Health N/A -21.11% -8.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and New Frontier Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

