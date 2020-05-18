Contrasting Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 89.67 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -10.94 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -15.24

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -825.96% -46.48% -34.60% Replimune Group N/A -29.68% -24.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Denali Therapeutics and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.57%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $23.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Risk & Volatility

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Denali Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, an undisclosed large molecule program to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the company has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.