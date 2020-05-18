Contrasting Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.8% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Seabridge Gold

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 8 1 2.83 Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus price target of $73.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.89%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Seabridge Gold's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.67 $473.17 million $0.97 71.06 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -111.79

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Seabridge Gold's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 15.74% 5.18% 2.91% Seabridge Gold N/A -2.85% -2.62%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Seabridge Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.1 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

