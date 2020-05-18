Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Continental to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.33.

OTCMKTS CTTAF opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. Continental has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

