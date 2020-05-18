Content Neutrality Network One Day Volume Reaches $138,921.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, ABCC, IDEX and CoinBene. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $138,921.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02070069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00170598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HADAX, CoinBene, ABCC, DDEX, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

