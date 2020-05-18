Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Construction Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

ROAD stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SunTx Capital Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,487,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 330,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

