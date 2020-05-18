Comparing Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) & DATATRAK International (NYSE:DTRK)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $816.42 million 10.43 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -62.65 DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.42 $390,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -19.23% -26.62% -7.99% DATATRAK International 3.67% 28.42% 3.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zendesk and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 4 16 0 2.80 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk presently has a consensus target price of $91.47, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Volatility & Risk

Zendesk has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

