Comparing Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) & Zions Bancorporation NA (OTCMKTS:ZION)

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Shore Community Bank alerts:

Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shore Community Bank and Zions Bancorporation NA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation NA 0 16 3 1 2.25

Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Dividends

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation NA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Zions Bancorporation NA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.36 $816.00 million $4.33 6.24

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Zions Bancorporation NA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation NA 19.32% 9.36% 0.92%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats Shore Community Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Community Bank Company Profile

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Community Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Community Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.