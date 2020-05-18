Comparing Parsons (NYSE:PSN) & Travelzoo (NYSE:TZOO)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Parsons and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 1 2 7 0 2.60 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons currently has a consensus target price of $41.14, suggesting a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parsons and Travelzoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $3.95 billion 0.99 $120.53 million $1.46 26.57 Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.46 $4.16 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 3.08% 53.05% 3.93% Travelzoo 3.70% 31.01% 7.32%

Summary

Parsons beats Travelzoo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

