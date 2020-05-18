Comparing Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & Manhattan Bridge Capital (NYSE:LOAN)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 1.82 $24.26 million $0.86 4.55 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 5.46 $4.49 million $0.47 8.85

Orchid Island Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchid Island Capital and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 14.83% 1.44% Manhattan Bridge Capital 60.44% 13.40% 7.61%

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

