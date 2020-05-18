Comparing Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) & GulfSlope Energy (NASDAQ:GSPE)

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get GulfSlope Energy alerts:

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.04 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.63

GulfSlope Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -442.00% -28.20% Extraction Oil & Gas -146.03% -4.84% -1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GulfSlope Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 5 5 2 0 1.75

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,164.37%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats GulfSlope Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.