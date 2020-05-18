Comparing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.85 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.09

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 4.34% 1.15% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

