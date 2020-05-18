COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (CFRUY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

5/13/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/13/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

5/8/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

5/7/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/6/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

5/6/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

4/29/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/29/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

4/24/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

4/16/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

4/8/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2020 – COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.92. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.