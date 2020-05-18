Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Communications Systems stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Communications Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

