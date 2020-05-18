Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COMM. BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 1,260,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,429. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Commscope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $19.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commscope by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

