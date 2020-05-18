Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.35 ($5.05).

CBK stock opened at €2.95 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of €7.95 ($9.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.78.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

