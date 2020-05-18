Commerzbank Cuts International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 400

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price lowered by Commerzbank from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 377 ($4.96) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 473.13 ($6.22).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 183.85 ($2.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 215.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12 month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

