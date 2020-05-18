Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CJS Securities cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $554,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

