Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells $416,464.02 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.03 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

