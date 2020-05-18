Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Sells $416,464.02 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.03 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of -57.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.