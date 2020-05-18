Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.00

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 9296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after buying an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

