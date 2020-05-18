Civic (CVC) Market Cap Hits $15.17 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Radar Relay, COSS and Gate.io. Civic has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.02070069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00084370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00170598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, GOPAX, ABCC, Kyber Network, Huobi, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Poloniex, COSS, Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

