Citigroup Lowers Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $96.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

EEFT stock traded up $6.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.07. 92,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,147. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

