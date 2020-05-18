Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

