Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $69,713.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

