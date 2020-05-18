Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.26

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 263863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,645. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

