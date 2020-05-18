CIBC Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $49.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.07.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $28.25 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

