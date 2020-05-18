CIBC Cuts Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to $12.00

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dundee stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Dundee has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $10.16.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.