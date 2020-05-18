CIBC Cuts Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to $12.00

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Dundee stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Dundee has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $10.16.
About Dundee
