Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 85.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,009.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.67. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $974.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $840.57.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,457 shares of company stock valued at $323,342,210. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

