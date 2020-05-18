ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $909.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $24.83.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter.
About ChipMOS Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
