ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $909.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 259,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChipMOS Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

