CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIHKY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

