China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Feihe in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CFEIY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, and Canada. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

