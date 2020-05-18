China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Feihe in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CFEIY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. China Feihe has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

China Feihe Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, and Canada. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

