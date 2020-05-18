Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

