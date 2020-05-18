Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.35.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.85%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

