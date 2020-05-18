Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

