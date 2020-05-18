Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $60,000 Position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $17,480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. UBS Group lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.